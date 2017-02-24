(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Al Udeid Airmen exemplify service, build relations

    Al Udeid Airmen exemplify service, build relations

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen with the U.S. Air Force Central Command Band “Systems Go” perform during the annual American School of Doha 2017 Friendship Festival in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2017. For 15 years, ASD has upheld the tradition of hosting this festival and has welcomed military participation again this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Airmen exemplify service, build relations [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Qatar
    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT Band
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Southwest Asia
    Al Udeid
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379th
    AF.mil
    Grand Slam Wing

