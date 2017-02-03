BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient

A simulated unexploded ordinance victim is rushed into the 51st Medical Group emergency room during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017.After the surgical team removed the unexploded ordinance medical personnel moved him inside where further treatment could be performed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017, by A1C Gwendalyn Smith