    BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient [Image 1 of 5]

    BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A simulated unexploded ordinance victim is rushed into the 51st Medical Group emergency room during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017.After the surgical team removed the unexploded ordinance medical personnel moved him inside where further treatment could be performed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 05:53
    Photo ID: 3199427
    VIRIN: 170302-F-JW012-381
    Resolution: 3983x2845
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    airforce

