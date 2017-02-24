Al Udeid Airmen exemplify service, build relations

Airmen from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, play basketball with students during the annual American School of Doha 2017 Friendship Festival, Feb. 24, 2017. Airmen volunteered to help during the event and were encouraged to interact with ASD students, parents and staff, as well as local business owners and the many visitors who attended the festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

