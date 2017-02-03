BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient

Staff Sgt. Alex Gaunt (right), 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal sergeant and Airman 1st Class Cody Stevenson(left), 51st CES explosive ordnance disposal apprentice discuss proper ways to dispose and remove an unexploded ordinance from a simulated patient’s abdomen during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The scenario was based off of a real-world situation that happened in the Middle East, painting a realistic picture of war that highlighted the importance of being prepared and ready to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Gwendalyn Smith)

