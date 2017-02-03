(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient [Image 2 of 5]

    BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alex Gaunt (right), 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal sergeant and Airman 1st Class Cody Stevenson(left), 51st CES explosive ordnance disposal apprentice discuss proper ways to dispose and remove an unexploded ordinance from a simulated patient’s abdomen during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The scenario was based off of a real-world situation that happened in the Middle East, painting a realistic picture of war that highlighted the importance of being prepared and ready to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Gwendalyn Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 05:52
    Photo ID: 3199422
    VIRIN: 170302-F-JW012-287
    Resolution: 3392x2423
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

