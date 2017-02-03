BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient

Role players take part in a simulated unexploded ordnance victim scenario during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. During this scenario the surgeon was required to remove the UXO and safely hand it over to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team for further disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Gwendalyn Smith)

