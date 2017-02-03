(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient [Image 3 of 5]

    BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Role players take part in a simulated unexploded ordnance victim scenario during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. During this scenario the surgeon was required to remove the UXO and safely hand it over to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team for further disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Gwendalyn Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 05:52
    Photo ID: 3199419
    VIRIN: 170302-F-JW012-252
    Resolution: 3793x2709
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    airforce

