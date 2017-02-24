Airmen from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, volunteer during the annual American School of Doha 2017 Friendship Festival, Feb. 24, 2017. For 15 years, ASD has upheld the tradition of hosting this festival and has again welcomed military participation this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
02.24.2017
03.02.2017
|3199417
|170224-F-SB162-0002
|7360x4912
|9.63 MB
AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|0
|0
|0
This work, Al Udeid Airmen exemplify service, build relations [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Al Udeid Airmen exemplify service, build relations
