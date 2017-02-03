BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient

Capt. Stephen Smith, 51st Medical Operations Squadron general surgery physician assistant, helps treat an unexploded ordinance victim during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. Inspiration for the scenario was drawn from U.S. Army Private Channing Moss, who was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade in eastern Afghanistan in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Gwendalyn Smith)

