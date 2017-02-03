BH 17-1: Unexploded ordinance patient

Jamie Gujski, 51st Medical Group education and training simulation operator, prepares a role player as a simulated unexploded ordnance victim during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The scenario was based off of a real-world situation that happened in the Middle East, painting a realistic picture of war that highlighted the importance of being prepared and ready to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Gwendalyn Smith)

