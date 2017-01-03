(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check [Image 5 of 9]

    BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chap. (Capt.) Amber Kiesel, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica Ho, 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The wing chapel staff made morale visits to different units across the base, bringing free food and drink with them wherever they went. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    This work, BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

