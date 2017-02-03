Aircraft maintainers from the 18th Maintenance Squadron replace the fuel dump mast on an F-15C Eagle Mar. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The fuel dump was taken apart, repaired and replaced in a team effort by crew chiefs, sheet metal and fuels systems technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 02:52
|Photo ID:
|3199339
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-ZC102-2134
|Resolution:
|4693x6086
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
