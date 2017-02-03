(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6]

    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU &amp; FS conducts operations

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft maintainers from the 18th Maintenance Squadron replace the fuel dump mast on an F-15C Eagle Mar. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The fuel dump was taken apart, repaired and replaced in a team effort by crew chiefs, sheet metal and fuels systems technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 02:52
    Photo ID: 3199339
    VIRIN: 170302-F-ZC102-2134
    Resolution: 4693x6086
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU &amp; FS conducts operations
    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU &amp; FS conducts operations
    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU &amp; FS conducts operations
    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU &amp; FS conducts operations
    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU &amp; FS conducts operations
    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU &amp; FS conducts operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    plane
    fighter
    F-15
    jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    maintenance
    USAF
    Vampires
    F-15C
    44th FS
    44th AMU
    Omari Bernard
    18th MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT