Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Squadron maintain an F-15C Eagle Mar. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintenance Airmen require precise attention to detail since proper maintenance can mean the difference between mission success and failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

