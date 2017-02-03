Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Squadron maintain an F-15C Eagle Mar. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintenance Airmen require precise attention to detail since proper maintenance can mean the difference between mission success and failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 02:52
|Photo ID:
|3199333
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-ZC102-2131
|Resolution:
|6222x4645
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT