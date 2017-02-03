U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jerrell Starkey, 18th Maintenance Squadron F-15C Eagle crew chief, pushes a toolkit on the flight line Mar. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Crew chiefs work alongside other maintainers from the 18th MXS to ensure that 44th Fighter Squadron’s F-15 Eagles are ready to fly night or day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP