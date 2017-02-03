A 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle takes off for training Mar. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-15C Eagle is a versatile combat platform for air-intercept engagements utilizing an arsenal which includes an M-61A1 cannon, AIM-9 sidewinder missiles, and AIM-120 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|03.02.2017
|03.02.2017 02:52
|3199329
|170302-F-ZC102-2032
|4710x3133
|1.24 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
|0
This work, ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
