    'Vampires' can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations

    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU &amp; FS conducts operations

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle takes off for training Mar. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-15C Eagle is a versatile combat platform for air-intercept engagements utilizing an arsenal which includes an M-61A1 cannon, AIM-9 sidewinder missiles, and AIM-120 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

