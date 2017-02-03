A 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle takes off March 2, 2017, from Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 44th Fighter Squadron on Kadena AB is one of two fighter squadrons stationed at the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 02:52 Photo ID: 3199326 VIRIN: 170302-F-ZC102-2013 Resolution: 5816x4023 Size: 2.78 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.