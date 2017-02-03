(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 5 of 6]

    ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU &amp; FS conducts operations

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle takes off March 2, 2017, from Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 44th Fighter Squadron on Kadena AB is one of two fighter squadrons stationed at the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

