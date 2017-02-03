A 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle flies through the sky Mar. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Pilots bear the responsibility of defending Okinawa and Japan from adversaries seeking to harm U.S. and allied partners within the Indo-Asian Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 02:52 Photo ID: 3199323 VIRIN: 170302-F-ZC102-2020 Resolution: 6114x3889 Size: 2.16 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.