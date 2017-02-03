A 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle flies through the sky Mar. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Pilots bear the responsibility of defending Okinawa and Japan from adversaries seeking to harm U.S. and allied partners within the Indo-Asian Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 02:52
|Photo ID:
|3199323
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-ZC102-2020
|Resolution:
|6114x3889
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Vampires’ can fly in daylight: 44th AMU & FS conducts operations [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT