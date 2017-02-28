(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Saber' squadron hosts Black History Month observance

    ‘Saber’ squadron hosts Black History Month observance

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Dasol Choi 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – (From right to left) Brig. Gen. Johnnie L. Johnson Jr., the deputy commanding general for maneuver of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, Col. Timothy Hayden, the commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and Soldiers with the ‘Devil’ brigade sing the ‘Warrior March,’ the official song of the 2nd Inf. Div./RUCD, during the Black History Month observance ceremony at the Camp Hovey physical fitness center on Camp Hovey, South Korea Feb 28. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 02:39
    Photo ID: 3199321
    VIRIN: 170228-A-WM495-016
    Resolution: 1500x993
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Saber’ squadron hosts Black History Month observance [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Diversity
    Remembrance
    Camp Hovey
    Observance
    4th Cavalry Regiment
    Black History Month
    Republic of Korea
    Celebration
    1st Infantry Division
    1st Squadron
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

