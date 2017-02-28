‘Saber’ squadron hosts Black History Month observance

CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – (From right to left) Brig. Gen. Johnnie L. Johnson Jr., the deputy commanding general for maneuver of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, Col. Timothy Hayden, the commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and Soldiers with the ‘Devil’ brigade sing the ‘Warrior March,’ the official song of the 2nd Inf. Div./RUCD, during the Black History Month observance ceremony at the Camp Hovey physical fitness center on Camp Hovey, South Korea Feb 28. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs)
