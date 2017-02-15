(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IMCOM Director Michael D. Formica

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Installation Management Command-Europe Director Michael D. Formica speaks to
    members of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz during a town hall meeting at
    Armstrong's Club in Vogelweh Feb. 15 2017.

    (Photos by Visual Information Specialist Oliver Sommer, 7th Army Training Command, Kaiserslautern)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 02:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM Director Michael D. Formica [Image 1 of 3], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

