44th AMU conduct daily flight operations

Airmen from the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron replace the fuel dump mast on an F-15C Eagle March 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The fuel dump was taken apart, repaired and then replaced in a team effort by crew chiefs, sheet metal and fuels systems technicians from the 18th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

