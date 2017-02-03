(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    44th AMU conduct daily flight operations [Image 1 of 4]

    44th AMU conduct daily flight operations

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Nacho Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron replace the fuel dump mast on an F-15C Eagle March 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The fuel dump was taken apart, repaired and then replaced in a team effort by crew chiefs, sheet metal and fuels systems technicians from the 18th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 01:09
    Photo ID: 3199208
    VIRIN: 170302-F-QQ371-039
    Resolution: 4097x2574
    Size: 604.16 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th AMU conduct daily flight operations [Image 1 of 4], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Japan
    Kadena Air Base
    F-15 Eagle
    44th FS

