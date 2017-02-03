Airmen from the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron replace the fuel dump mast on an F-15C Eagle March 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The fuel dump was taken apart, repaired and then replaced in a team effort by crew chiefs, sheet metal and fuels systems technicians from the 18th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 01:09
|Photo ID:
|3199208
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-QQ371-039
|Resolution:
|4097x2574
|Size:
|604.16 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 44th AMU conduct daily flight operations [Image 1 of 4], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
