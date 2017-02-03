Airmen from the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform daily maintenance on an F-15C Eagle March 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18 AMXS's primary responsibility is the maintenance, generation and mobilization of more than 50 F-15C Eagle aircraft, the only U.S. Air Force F-15s in the Asian and Western Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 01:09 Photo ID: 3199205 VIRIN: 170302-F-QQ371-036 Resolution: 4157x2424 Size: 681.06 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th AMU conduct daily flight operations [Image 1 of 4], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.