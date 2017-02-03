A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle from the 44th Fighter Squadron takes off during daily flight operations March 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 44th FS was assigned to the 18th Operations Group on Oct. 1, 1991. The squadron has been equipped with the F-15C Eagles since January 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 01:09 Photo ID: 3199200 VIRIN: 170302-F-QQ371-033 Resolution: 3920x2424 Size: 557.47 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th AMU conduct daily flight operations [Image 1 of 4], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.