    44th AMU conduct daily flight operations [Image 3 of 4]

    44th AMU conduct daily flight operations

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Nacho Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle from the 44th Fighter Squadron takes off during daily flight operations March 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 44th FS was assigned to the 18th Operations Group on Oct. 1, 1991. The squadron has been equipped with the F-15C Eagles since January 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 01:09
    Photo ID: 3199200
    VIRIN: 170302-F-QQ371-033
    Resolution: 3920x2424
    Size: 557.47 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th AMU conduct daily flight operations [Image 1 of 4], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Japan
    Kadena Air Base
    Fly
    Sky
    F-15 Eagle
    44th FS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT