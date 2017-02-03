44th AMU conduct daily flight operations

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle from the 44th Fighter Squadron takes off during flight operations March 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 44th FS is part of the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base and operate the F-15C Eagle aircraft to conduct air superiority missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP