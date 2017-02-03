(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    E6 Navy-wide Advancement Exam

    E6 Navy-wide Advancement Exam

    GUAM

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eva-Marie Ramsaran 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    170302-N-WA347-006SANTA RITA, Guam (March 2, 2017) – Second class petty officers, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), take the Navy-wide E-6 advancement exam at Naval Base Guam, March 2. Frank Cable is forward-deployed to the island of Guam and conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eva-Marie Ramsaran/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E6 Navy-wide Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Eva-Marie Ramsaran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

