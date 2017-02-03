170302-N-WA347-006SANTA RITA, Guam (March 2, 2017) – Second class petty officers, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), take the Navy-wide E-6 advancement exam at Naval Base Guam, March 2. Frank Cable is forward-deployed to the island of Guam and conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eva-Marie Ramsaran/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 23:31 Photo ID: 3198363 VIRIN: 170302-N-WA347-006 Resolution: 3504x2503 Size: 834.96 KB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E6 Navy-wide Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Eva-Marie Ramsaran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.