Army Sgt. Katia Rivera, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Rock inspect a dog for fleas during a veterinary check-up in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17)

TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 24, 2017) – Army Sgt. Katia Rivera, a native of Puerto Rico, assigned to Public Health Activity-Fort Belvoir, Va., and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Rock, attached to Naval Station Everett, Wash., inspect a dog for fleas during a veterinary check-up in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

