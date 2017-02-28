Spc. Tyler Denny, assigned to Dog Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, fires a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun while conducting live-fire training at Grezelka range, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 28, 2017. The paratroopers practiced engaging targets at varying distances utilizing the M240B machine gun and the Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 19:50
|Photo ID:
|3198154
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-YH552-015
|Resolution:
|4882x3249
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heavy weapons paratroopers conduct live-fire machine gun training [Image 1 of 16], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
