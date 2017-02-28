(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heavy weapons paratroopers conduct live-fire machine gun training

    Heavy weapons paratroopers conduct live-fire machine gun training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    A paratrooper assigned to Dog Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, fires a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun while conducting live-fire training at Grezelka range, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 28, 2017. The paratroopers practiced engaging targets at varying distances utilizing the M240B machine gun and the Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 19:50
    Photo ID: 3198152
    VIRIN: 170228-F-YH552-014
    Resolution: 3928x2614
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy weapons paratroopers conduct live-fire machine gun training [Image 1 of 16], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska
    M240 machine gun
    live-fire training
    Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun

