U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Schwein, 19th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspections journeyman, uses a black light to inspect an aircraft tow fitting arm for cracks Jan. 19, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Liquid penetrant fills in small cracks causing them to become fluorescent under black lighting, making it easier to detect cracks and corrosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 16:18 Photo ID: 3197895 VIRIN: 170119-F-RA696-1112 Resolution: 2150x1436 Size: 1.5 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet [Image 1 of 6], by Amn Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.