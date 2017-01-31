Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Schwein, 19th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspections journeyman, holds an aircraft tow fitting arm after dipping it into fluorescent penetrant at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The penetrant seeps into tiny openings in the part to identify potential cracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

