    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet [Image 4 of 6]

    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Cracks are made visible under black lights on a main landing wheel bolt Jan. 31, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. When a crack is identified, it is documented, marked and returned to the original shop for further repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 16:18
    Photo ID: 3197889
    VIRIN: 170131-F-RA696-1070
    Resolution: 2596x1733
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet [Image 1 of 6], by Amn Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet
    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet
    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet
    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet
    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet
    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet

    TAGS

    NDI
    Nondestructive inspection
    19 Airlift Wing

