Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet

Cracks are made visible under black lights on a main landing wheel bolt Jan. 31, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. When a crack is identified, it is documented, marked and returned to the original shop for further repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

