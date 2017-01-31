Cracks are made visible under black lights on a main landing wheel bolt Jan. 31, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. When a crack is identified, it is documented, marked and returned to the original shop for further repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 16:18
|Photo ID:
|3197889
|VIRIN:
|170131-F-RA696-1070
|Resolution:
|2596x1733
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet [Image 1 of 6], by Amn Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet
