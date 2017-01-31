Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Schwein, 19th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspections journeyman, covers a wheel bolt for a C-130J in magnetic particle oil Jan. 31, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The magnetic particle oil sinks into the cracks of the bolt and illuminates them when placed under a black light. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

