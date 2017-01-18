U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Davis, 19th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspections journeyman, holds an inspected main landing wheel bolt at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. NDI Airmen find small cracks in aircraft parts by running them through multiple chemical baths and using black lights to illuminate the defects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

Date Taken: 01.18.2017
Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
This work, Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet [Image 1 of 6], by Amn Kevin Sommer Giron