    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet [Image 6 of 6]

    Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Davis, 19th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspections journeyman, holds an inspected main landing wheel bolt at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. NDI Airmen find small cracks in aircraft parts by running them through multiple chemical baths and using black lights to illuminate the defects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 16:17
    Photo ID: 3197886
    VIRIN: 170119-F-RA696-1085
    Resolution: 2704x1805
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen conduct preventative MXS on C-130J fleet [Image 1 of 6], by Amn Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NDI
    Nondestructive inspection
    19 Airlift Wing

