A U.S. Air Force 9th Special Operations Squadron pilot conducts post-flight checks on an MC-130J Commmando II during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 28, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 16:30 Photo ID: 3197879 VIRIN: 170228-F-ZU607-0560 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 6.14 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.