U.S. Air Force Special Tactics combat controllers from the 24th Special Operations Wing relax before a flight during Emerald Warrior 17, Feb. 28, 2017, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 15:57
|Photo ID:
|3197832
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-MI569-0707
|Resolution:
|2407x1589
|Size:
|555.74 KB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
