U.S. Air Force Special Tactics combat controllers from the 24th Special Operations Wing await equipment buddy checks during Emerald Warrior 17, Feb. 28, 2017, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 15:57 Photo ID: 3197829 VIRIN: 170228-F-MI569-0534 Resolution: 3944x2348 Size: 2.68 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.