Ash Wednesday at Shaw

Team Shaw members stand during an Ash Wednesday service at the Friendship Chapel at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which is a forty-day season in which members of most Christian churches observe a period of penitence and fasting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

