Team Shaw members stand during an Ash Wednesday service at the Friendship Chapel at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which is a forty-day season in which members of most Christian churches observe a period of penitence and fasting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 15:50
|Photo ID:
|3197811
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-MP604-099
|Resolution:
|4342x2890
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ash Wednesday at Shaw, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
