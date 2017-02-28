(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ash Wednesday at Shaw

    Ash Wednesday at Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Shaw members stand during an Ash Wednesday service at the Friendship Chapel at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which is a forty-day season in which members of most Christian churches observe a period of penitence and fasting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 15:50
    Photo ID: 3197811
    VIRIN: 170228-F-MP604-099
    Resolution: 4342x2890
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ash Wednesday at Shaw, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #ACC
    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #AshWednesday

