Mr. John Vullo, a contractor, changes out an old exterior light on Holloman Air Force Base, Feb. 21, 2017. The 49th Contracting Squadron finalized a contract that would change base exterior lights to light-emitting diode lights beginning Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 15:52
|Photo ID:
|3197810
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-ZW329-001
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Holloman Sparks energy savings, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Holloman sparks energy savings
