Mr. John Vullo, a contractor, changes out an old exterior light on Holloman Air Force Base, Feb. 21, 2017. The 49th Contracting Squadron finalized a contract that would change base exterior lights to light-emitting diode lights beginning Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)

Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman Sparks energy savings, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.