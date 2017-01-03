Members of a Special Operations Forces Medical Element team from the 27th Special Operations Wing secure a patient to a litter during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 28, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Cupit)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 15:45
|Photo ID:
|3197769
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-EV310-0520
|Resolution:
|3300x3280
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 17], by SrA Clayton Cupit, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
