U.S. Air Force members of a Special Operations Forces Medical Element team assess a patient from a mass casualty scenario during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 28, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Cupit)

