    18th Annual Security Forces Ruck March

    18th Annual Security Forces Ruck March

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jon Porubsky, 707th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group security specialist, Fort Meade, Md., runs back to the start-finish line located at the Air Mobility Command Museum just over a mile away during the 18th Annual Security Forces Ruck March, Feb. 25, 2017, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Carrying a 30-pound ruck on his back, Porubsky placed first in the individual category by completing the 6.6-mile course in 54 minutes, 23 seconds. The ruck march is an annual event commemorating the Korean War Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, November-December 1950. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 14:09
    Photo ID: 3197470
    VIRIN: 170225-F-BO262-1082
    Resolution: 3230x2378
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Annual Security Forces Ruck March, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Ruck March
    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Air Mobility Command
    Fort Meade
    Ruck
    Ft Meade
    Korean War
    February
    Del
    Chosin
    Ruck Sack
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    Maryland
    Md
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S.A.F.
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    436th Security Forces Squadron
    Chosin Reservoir
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    436th AW
    2017
    436 AW
    The Eagle Wing
    436th SFS
    436 SFS
    707th Intelligence
    Surveillance and Reconnaisance Group
    707th ISRG

