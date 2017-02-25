Staff Sgt. Jon Porubsky, 707th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group security specialist, Fort Meade, Md., runs back to the start-finish line located at the Air Mobility Command Museum just over a mile away during the 18th Annual Security Forces Ruck March, Feb. 25, 2017, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Carrying a 30-pound ruck on his back, Porubsky placed first in the individual category by completing the 6.6-mile course in 54 minutes, 23 seconds. The ruck march is an annual event commemorating the Korean War Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, November-December 1950. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 14:09 Photo ID: 3197470 VIRIN: 170225-F-BO262-1082 Resolution: 3230x2378 Size: 1.91 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Annual Security Forces Ruck March, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.