Staff Sgt. Jon Porubsky, 707th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group security specialist, Fort Meade, Md., runs back to the start-finish line located at the Air Mobility Command Museum just over a mile away during the 18th Annual Security Forces Ruck March, Feb. 25, 2017, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Carrying a 30-pound ruck on his back, Porubsky placed first in the individual category by completing the 6.6-mile course in 54 minutes, 23 seconds. The ruck march is an annual event commemorating the Korean War Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, November-December 1950. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
This work, 18th Annual Security Forces Ruck March, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
