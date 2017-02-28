(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Special Operations Command Africa commander visits Flintlock 2017 in Chad

    CHAD

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Derek Hamilton 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Brig Gen. Donald C. Bolduc, commander of Special Operations Command Africa, visits African partner nation soldiers at the Flintlock 2017 training compound in N'Djamena, Chad Feb. 28, 2017. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving forces from more than 20 nations that strengthen security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nations in North and West Africa.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 14:08
    Photo ID: 3197447
    VIRIN: 170228-A-KH850-002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: TD
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Command Africa commander visits Flintlock 2017 in Chad, by SGT Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Flintlock
    Chad
    Special Operations Command Africa
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

