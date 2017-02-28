Special Operations Command Africa commander visits Flintlock 2017 in Chad

Brig Gen. Donald C. Bolduc, commander of Special Operations Command Africa, visits African partner nation soldiers at the Flintlock 2017 training compound in N'Djamena, Chad Feb. 28, 2017. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving forces from more than 20 nations that strengthen security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nations in North and West Africa.

