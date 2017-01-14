(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 3 of 3]

    Combined Arms Rehearsal

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a Combined Arms Rehearsal during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Jan. 14, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 14:18
    Photo ID: 3197433
    VIRIN: 170114-A-HK472-001
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 408.24 KB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Combined Arms Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Train
    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Desert
    NTC
    Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Mohave Desert
    NTC17-04

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT