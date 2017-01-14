U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a Combined Arms Rehearsal during Decisive Action Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Jan. 14, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 14:18
|Photo ID:
|3197433
|VIRIN:
|170114-A-HK472-001
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|408.24 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
