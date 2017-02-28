(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battlefield Circulation in Support of Presidential Address to Joint Session of Congress [Image 5 of 6]

    Battlefield Circulation in Support of Presidential Address to Joint Session of Congress

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Thomas 

    U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, conducts a battlefield circulation of interagency law enforcement and military support personnel in support of the Presidential Address to a Joint Session of Congress, Feb. 28, 2017, Washington, D.C.
    (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Austin L. Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 13:56
    Photo ID: 3197392
    VIRIN: 170228-A-FD004-006
    Resolution: 3359x2286
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battlefield Circulation in Support of Presidential Address to Joint Session of Congress [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Military District of Washington
    MDW
    Bradley A. Becker
    United States Capitol Police
    United States Capitol

