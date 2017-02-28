Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, conducts a battlefield circulation of interagency law enforcement and military support personnel in support of the Presidential Address to a Joint Session of Congress, Feb. 28, 2017, Washington, D.C.

(U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Austin L. Thomas)

Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 Photo ID: 3197389 VIRIN: 170228-A-FD004-005 Location: DC, US This work, Battlefield Circulation in Support of Presidential Address to Joint Session of Congress [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.