    U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares to conduct calibration during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04, at the National Training, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 14:02
    Photo ID: 3197334
    VIRIN: 170216-A-HK472-003
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration
    U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    3rd Battalion
    Combat Team
    Calibration
    NTC
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    Training
    Bravo Battery
    16th Field Artillery Regiment
    Field Artillary
    Decisive Action Rotation
    Fort Iriwn
    Mohave Desert
    NTC17-04
    National Trianing Center

