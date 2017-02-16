U.S. soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares to conduct calibration during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04, at the National Training, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 14:02
|Photo ID:
|3197333
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-HK472-002
|Location:
|FORT IRIWN, CA, US
This work, U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
