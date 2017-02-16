(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration

    FORT IRIWN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares to conduct calibration during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04, at the National Training, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 14:02
    Photo ID: 3197333
    VIRIN: 170216-A-HK472-002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: FORT IRIWN, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration
    U.S. soldier prepares to conduct calibration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Calibration
    RTU
    NTC17-04

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT