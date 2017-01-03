(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS visits NORTHCOM

    ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Myles Cullen 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, boards a C-40 aircraft to begin a trip to NORTHCOM and STRATCOM headquarters, from Andrews AFB, MD, Mar. 1, 2017. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS visits NORTHCOM, by Myles Cullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    General
    Chairman
    Joseph F. Dunford
    Joint Staff
    CJCS
    CJCS19

