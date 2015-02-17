23 SOPS hosts Winter Sports Day

NEW BOSTON AIR FORCE STATION, N.H. -- 23rd Space Operations Squadron members participate in a variety of activities during Winter Sports Day at New Boston Air Force Station, New Hampshire, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Thirty-nine members attended the event, designed to be an alternative to Colorado’s SnoFest. Activities included a snowmobile safety training class, s’mores by the fireside, snow golf and capture the flag. (Courtesy photo)

