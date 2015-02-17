(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    23 SOPS hosts Winter Sports Day

    NEW BOSTON AFS, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2015

    Photo by Brian S Hagberg 

    50th Space Wing

    NEW BOSTON AIR FORCE STATION, N.H. -- 23rd Space Operations Squadron members participate in a variety of activities during Winter Sports Day at New Boston Air Force Station, New Hampshire, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Thirty-nine members attended the event, designed to be an alternative to Colorado’s SnoFest. Activities included a snowmobile safety training class, s’mores by the fireside, snow golf and capture the flag. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2015
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:51
    Photo ID: 3196991
    VIRIN: 170216-F-AA111-001
    Resolution: 3408x1920
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: NEW BOSTON AFS, NH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 SOPS hosts Winter Sports Day, by Brian S Hagberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    New Boston
    New Boston Air Force Station
    23rd Space Operations Squadron
    Winter Sports Day
    Team Schriever
    23 SOPS

