USS Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk

170301-N-BY095-255 NORFOLK, Va. (March 1, 2017) Line handlers assigned to USS Dwight D.Eisenhower (CVN 69) release the mooring lines as the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) departs for a scheduled deployment. Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, Bataan, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class/Released)

