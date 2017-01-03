170301-N-BY095-035 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar 01, 2017) Electronics Technician 1st Class Matthew Beers, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) hugs his son before leaving for deployment. Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, Bataan, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria I. Alvarez Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 11:53
|Photo ID:
|3196975
|VIRIN:
|170301-N-BY095-035
|Resolution:
|5125x3417
|Size:
|908.94 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk [Image 1 of 6], by SN Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT