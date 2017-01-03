170301-N-BY095-035 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar 01, 2017) Electronics Technician 1st Class Matthew Beers, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) hugs his son before leaving for deployment. Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, Bataan, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria I. Alvarez Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:53 Photo ID: 3196975 VIRIN: 170301-N-BY095-035 Resolution: 5125x3417 Size: 908.94 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk [Image 1 of 6], by SN Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.