    USS Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Seaman Maria Alvarez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170301-N-BY095-035 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar 01, 2017) Electronics Technician 1st Class Matthew Beers, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) hugs his son before leaving for deployment. Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, Bataan, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria I. Alvarez Released)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:53
    Photo ID: 3196975
    VIRIN: 170301-N-BY095-035
    Resolution: 5125x3417
    Size: 908.94 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk [Image 1 of 6], by SN Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    hugs
    "USS Bataan
    LHD 5"
    deployment

