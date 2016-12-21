(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HUDGINS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Milford Haven Mascot Argus relaxes during the hustle and bustle of holiday cheer in Hudgins, Virginia, December 21, 2016. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki/Released).

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3196891
    VIRIN: 161221-G-IA165-0002
    Resolution: 3987x2832
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: HUDGINS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Argus relaxes at Station Milford Haven in Hudgins, VA [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    Station
    Coast Guard
    Mascot
    Argus
    Milford Haven

