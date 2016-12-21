U.S. Coast Guard Station Milford Haven Mascot Argus relaxes during the hustle and bustle of holiday cheer in Hudgins, Virginia, December 21, 2016. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 11:14
|Photo ID:
|3196891
|VIRIN:
|161221-G-IA165-0002
|Resolution:
|3987x2832
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|HUDGINS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Argus relaxes at Station Milford Haven in Hudgins, VA [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
