    Boozer aboard the Cochito in Portsmouth, VA [Image 2 of 2]

    Boozer aboard the Cochito in Portsmouth, VA

    PORTSMOUTH, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Coast Guard Cutter Cochito Mascot Boozer sits at attention at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia, November 15, 2016. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2016
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3196889
    VIRIN: 161115-G-IA165-0001
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boozer aboard the Cochito in Portsmouth, VA [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Cutter
    USCG
    USCGC
    Boozer
    Mascot
    Cochito

