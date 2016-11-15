Date Taken: 11.15.2016 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3196889 VIRIN: 161115-G-IA165-0001 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 10.19 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, NC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Boozer aboard the Cochito in Portsmouth, VA [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.