Coast Guard Cutter Cochito Mascot Boozer sits at attention at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia, November 15, 2016. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki/Released).
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 11:14
|Photo ID:
|3196889
|VIRIN:
|161115-G-IA165-0001
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|10.19 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Boozer aboard the Cochito in Portsmouth, VA [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
